WWE News and Notes

Oct 9, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Jade Cargill is expected to be on both Raw and SmackDown this week.

– Speaking of Cargill, she posted about Receiving a package From her good friend Eddie Kingston on IG/X

Becky Lynch has announced her first memoir titled “The Man: Not Your Average Girl”, set for release March 26, 2024.

Brian Pillman Jr will go by the name Lexis King in NXT. The name is an homage to Pillman’s family – Lexis is short for Alexis, Pillman’s sister who tragically passed away in a car accident, and King being Pillman’s mother’s maiden name.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sandra D

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal