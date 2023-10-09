WWE News and Notes

– Jade Cargill is expected to be on both Raw and SmackDown this week.

– Speaking of Cargill, she posted about Receiving a package From her good friend Eddie Kingston on IG/X

🥲 I came home and received a package I was most confused about until I looked at the name lol. One of the first times I met Eddie Kingston I was going to town on these and he tore me a new one about “how can I look like this eating like that” he never let it go. CLEARLY 🤣. pic.twitter.com/OcVK7CW2wQ — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 9, 2023

– Becky Lynch has announced her first memoir titled “The Man: Not Your Average Girl”, set for release March 26, 2024.

🚨 LIFE NEWS 🚨 I’m proud to announce that after some time collecting my thoughts and putting pen to paper, you can now pre-order your copy of Becky Lynch: The Man RIGHT NOW wherever you purchase your books! Pre-order links in bio! pic.twitter.com/AqaIBggryr — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 9, 2023

– Brian Pillman Jr will go by the name Lexis King in NXT. The name is an homage to Pillman’s family – Lexis is short for Alexis, Pillman’s sister who tragically passed away in a car accident, and King being Pillman’s mother’s maiden name.