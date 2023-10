WWE makes announcement about tomorrow’s NXT, top moment in Smackdown history

– The first 30 MINUTES of WWE NXT tomorrow night will be commercial-free

– WWE ranked the moment where The Usos leave The Bloodline as the #1 moment in all of Smackdown history