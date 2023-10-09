WWE Crown Jewel Main Event Announced

You can officially pencil in one of the main events for the next WWE premium live event.

The post-Fastlane episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Omaha, NE. kicked off this week with Drew McIntyre confronting Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

“The Scottish Warrior” would go on to challenge “The Visionary” to a showdown for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2023 special event.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 4, 2023 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.