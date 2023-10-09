WWE Confirms New RAW Segment For Tonight

You can officially pencil in a new segment for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Fastlane episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, Byron Saxton has checked in with a digital exclusive video.

In the video, which you can view below, Saxton reveals Michael Cole will speak with the new Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso on tonight’s show.

WWE.com released the subsequent announcement regarding the new segment for tonight’s Raw:

Michael Cole to speak with new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

After Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso picked up an earth-shattering title victory over The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor and Damian Priest, Michael Cole is set to speak with the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions tonight on Raw.

At the WWE Fastlane Press Conference, the new titleholders delivered a hilariously compelling back-and-forth with reporters. What will this dynamic duo say next? Who might attempt to steal their spotlight in hopes of getting a future opportunity at tag team gold?

Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

Make sure to join us here at Gerweck.net tonight for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.