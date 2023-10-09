Update: Tuesday night AEW vs. NXT
Just announced:
Before a HUGE timeshifted Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite is live
TOMORROW Title Tuesday,
with the first 30 minutes
Commercial Free on @TBSNetwork starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT:
The Buy In
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT
ROH World + NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match
Eddie Kingston vs Minoru Suzuki pic.twitter.com/RwgfFTNnRN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023
Fightful Select confirmed that AEW has secured a ten minute overrun for the October 10 AEW Dynamite
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 9, 2023
Previously announced:
BREAKING: The first 30 MINUTES of #WWENXT tomorrow night will be commercial-free! https://t.co/xCT2OnIdhd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 9, 2023