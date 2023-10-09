Tickets for 2024 Royal Rumble on sale on October 20

Tickets for the 2024 Royal Rumble will go on sale on Friday, October 20 starting at 10AM ET, with a pre-sale going live a couple of days before.

Tickets for the Rumble start as low as $25 and will be available for purchase at royalrumble.com. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/royalrumble-2024-presale.

In addition, Royal Rumble Priority Passes are available now through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/royalrumble or by calling 855-346-7388, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. Priority Passes give fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, deluxe accommodations, and more.

The 2024 Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 27 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.