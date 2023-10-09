Secondary market ticket prices spike for Survivor Series 2023

With the speculation that CM Punk is returning to WWE at the Survivor Series in Chicago, secondary market tickets for the premium live event are pretty much all over $200 each, including the nosebleed sections.

Ticket resellers such as Stubhub, SeatGeek, VividSeats, and many others have a limited number of tickets available for the show but they’re all through the roof in terms of pricing. The cheapest seat in the top section is going for $211.

Survivor Series is virtually sold out, with only a handful of official platinum seats at $750 each available on Ticketmaster.

The show takes place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, November 25. The same arena will also host Smackdown the night before and that is also close to another sellout.