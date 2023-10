Notes on Dragon Lee and Luchasaurus

– Dragon Lee is officially on the Smackdown roster after his match against Austin Theory on Friday.

Dragon Lee has been listed on the Smackdown Roster Currently Massive W. Can’t wait ‼️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zH2yIDoLYi — SAMI_WOAH 🩸(#RipBrayWyatt💔) (@Sami4Reigns) October 9, 2023

– According to WOR, Luchasaurus may have suffered a broken finger during his segment on AEW “Collision”.