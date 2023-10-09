Kevin Nash diagnosed with skin cancer

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on his Kliq This podcast that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Nash, who says he goes to the dermatologist every three months, blamed 25 years of “laying in tanning beds” for the diagnosis.

He explained that three weeks ago, he went to the dermatologist again and as she was looking at his face, she told him there’s something that wasn’t there before. A biopsy later, the skin cancer diagnosis came in.

“They said there’s like a basal cell is what it is. It’s not really a fast growing cancer but it’s almost like a planter where it kind of has seeds,” Nash explained.

The 64-year-old has already undergone a procedure to have it removed.

“They pull back and they show me this wound and then he takes a pin and makes this fu*king crucifix on my face,” Nash said about the procedure.

Nash admitted that the instinct to live, something that maybe we realize it’s not there, kicked in when they told him what he has.

“When it goes down and you hear that you’ve got cancer and they’re gonna have to do this procedure, all the sudden, all you want to do is live,” Nash said. “That’s just your primal, mammal, instinctual survival bullshit that’s hardwired that you don’t realize is there.”