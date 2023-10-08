Triple H says WWE agreed with Edge that it was time to move on

Oct 8, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Via the WWE Fastlane press conference:

Triple H messaged Edge to say he’s is proud of him and happy for him.

But the machine stops for no one and there’s plenty of young talent looking to take his spot.

