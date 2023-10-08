Triple H says WWE agreed with Edge that it was time to move on
Via the WWE Fastlane press conference:
Triple H messaged Edge to say he’s is proud of him and happy for him.
But the machine stops for no one and there’s plenty of young talent looking to take his spot.
Triple H asked about Edge (Adam Copeland) no longer being with WWE:
“I wish him the best. He said the other day—There’s no animosity here, no hard feelings.
I’m proud of him, I’m happy for him.”#WWEFastlane
