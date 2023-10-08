Triple H on the importance of John Cena, Cage to defend the TNT title next week

– During last night’s WWE Fastlane press-conference, Triple H spoke on the importance of John Cena:

“I recognize what John is talking about when he says he doesn’t know how long he has to do this. I would just say this to everyone out there, revel in it, I know I am because the appreciation level that John should get is of the charts. People need to just understand how good he is and what he means to this industry. When he’s here, don’t criticise it, don’t over think it, just enjoy it, because it won’t last forever and we all need to understand that.”

– Christian Cage’s next TNT title defense has been confirmed.

Cage will defend his title on the October 14th edition of Collision, where he will face either Swerve Strickland or Bryan Danielson. Those two men meet on this Tuesday’s edition of Dynamite. Danielson is coming off a victory on this evening’s Collision, and Swerve is fresh off his big win over Adam Page at AEW WrestleDream.

As of now this is the only match announced for the October 14th edition of Collision. Update lineup is below.

Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson or Swerve Strickland for the TNT Championship.