Triple H on Jade Cargill: “She wants to be the best”

Triple H on Jade Cargill joining WWE from AEW:

“One thing that I am is patient for stuff like this. Her ability and rise has been incredibly quick, but this is a different system, it’s a different level of everything. And what doesn’t exist elsewhere, exists here. That opportunity for her to learn at a different level and get to a different place. It’s just the way it is.

“One thing that I have learned about her in the short period of time that I’ve known her is she’s ready for it all. She’s ready to dig in, she’s ready to work her ass off. She wants to be the best.

“And when I talked about that ‘team’ thing, she’s ready to be on this team and drive everybody in the team, and it’s exciting to see. But the thing you don’t wanna do is you don’t wanna put somebody in a position that they’re sort of ready for – you wanna make damn sure they’re ready for it, right? So no matter what happens, she’s gonna knock it out of the park. When is that, not sure. Where’s she gonna go? Not sure.

“I can tell you this – there’s a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand. Everyone wants her. Everyone’s chomping at the bit to work with her. And I think that’s going to create some incredible programming. But I think when she’s ready, she’s gonna be huge.

“We had eyes on her before, and she took a different path. But it was an amazing path for her, and it exposed her to the world and created a great opportunity for her. But I’m glad she’s done what’s right for her and she’s here now and I look forward to strapping the rocket on.”