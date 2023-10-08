Producers for the WWE Fastlane matches

The following producers worked the following matches at the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event on Saturday, October 7 from the sold-out Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

– Jamie Noble produced the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match between the Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

– Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the Bloodline vs. LA Knight and John Cena Match.

– Shane Helms & Chris Park produced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match.

– Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra produced the WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match between IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

– Jason Jordan produced the LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and Street Profits Match.

source: PWInsider