Notes on Cash Wheeler, Bandido, May Valentine, and Billie Starkz

– According to WOR, Cash Wheeler will be out for awhile due to him suffering a rib injury at AEW WrestleDream.

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bandido is nearly fully cleared and will be ready to return to the ring in the near future. When and where that will be is unknown.

– May Valentine of NWA (Mayra Dias Gomes) announced on social media that she has signed a contract to become the host of the new paranormal series, “Escape from The Paranormal”. Each episode will feature celebrity guests and world-renowned mediums as they confront the paranormal.

– AEW’s signing Billie Starkz has been crowned as the first Revolver Grand Prix winner.