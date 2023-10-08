Notes on Brandi Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, and Skye Blue

– According to Fightful Select, there have been serious backstage discussions about adding a new member to the faction of Bobby Lashely and The Street Profits.

– Brandi Rhodes is opening up a Yoga / Pilates studio in Roswell, Georgia.

The Naked Mind website is finally live! Grand Opening Saturday Oct 21st! Free classes, food, prizes and giveaways! Merch is available on the site! Go sign up for a free class and shop! 🥂 https://t.co/bylfsJHYoH pic.twitter.com/kJuBPDCTIK — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 7, 2023

– All Elite Wrestling star Skye Blue won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s World Championship last night at the Warrior Wrestling 31 event in South Bend, Indiana.

Blue beat Trevor Outlaw, who was subbing for Athena.

SKYE BLUE CHAMPION ERA ❗️❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/MHtgp4mZFb — Skye Blue Fan Page (@SkyeBlueTeam) October 7, 2023

Warrior Wrestling is still recognizing Athena as champion, per the match not being sanctioned, although Blue has still has possession of the belt.

Blue’s eyes were noticeably darker than they were on Wednesday night during AEW “Dynamite”. She barely smiled and seemed to be more aggressive, pulling out new moves and showing little to no emotion at all.