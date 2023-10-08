Notes on Brandi Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, and Skye Blue

Oct 8, 2023 - by staff

– According to Fightful Select, there have been serious backstage discussions about adding a new member to the faction of Bobby Lashely and The Street Profits.

Brandi Rhodes is opening up a Yoga / Pilates studio in Roswell, Georgia.

– All Elite Wrestling star Skye Blue won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s World Championship last night at the Warrior Wrestling 31 event in South Bend, Indiana.

Blue beat Trevor Outlaw, who was subbing for Athena.

Warrior Wrestling is still recognizing Athena as champion, per the match not being sanctioned, although Blue has still has possession of the belt.

Blue’s eyes were noticeably darker than they were on Wednesday night during AEW “Dynamite”. She barely smiled and seemed to be more aggressive, pulling out new moves and showing little to no emotion at all.

