Iyo Sky tweets after WWE Fastlane, Battle Of The Belts VIII confirmed, a Trinity note
– Impact has announced…
BREAKING: @TheTrinity_Fatu will be in action the day after #BoundForGlory at #BoundForGloryFallout on October 22 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago!
Get tickets HERE:
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 8, 2023
– Iyo Sky tweeted…
Thank you so much for tonight guys!!
Who will be the next challenger for this my title?
The answer should not be Taylor Swift!!!!#WWEFastlane #IYOSKY #イヨ・スカイ #WomensTitle #DamageCTRL #アベマでWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/BLdiOIocaj
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) October 8, 2023
– Just announced…
Battle Of The Belts VIII confirmed for Saturday Oct. 21st. LIVE immediately following #AEWCollision
We’re once again getting 3 hours of AEW that night.
– PWInsider pic.twitter.com/QYBLqXGsze
— (@WrestlingCovers) October 8, 2023