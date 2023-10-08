Dax Harwood: “We ain’t going nowhere”

As seen during Saturday night’s edition of AEW Collision, Ricky Starks and Big Bill defeated FTR to win the AEW tag team titles. Shortly after the match, Dax Harwood issued a public statement via Twitter/X…

“What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out. Guys, I say ‘Top Guys Out’ all the time. We ain’t going nowhere. This is our home.”

There is unconfirmed speculation that Cash Wheeler is injured. Fightful Select did note the following about the title change…

“We’re told FTR were in favor of the match going the way that it did, and the hope was that it could help make Collision feel special and different. There were some ears perked up regarding CMFTR [FTR’s trios name with CM Punk] being trademarked by Dax Harwood, but several sources pointed out that FTR could use the name outside of AEW or in New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

Fightful confirms FTR is signed to AEW through 2027 and both sides are on good terms with one another.