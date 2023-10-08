CM Punk Still Top Individual AEW Merchandise-Mover
CM Punk is still “The Best in the World” when it comes to moving pro wrestling merchandise outside of WWE.
Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that the AEW brand itself is the merchandise mover for the company in the month of September 2023.
Featured below, in order, are the top ten merchandise movers for AEW over the past 30 days.
Top AEW Merchandise Sellers For September 2023
No. 1: AEW
No. 2: CM Punk
No. 3: “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy
No. 4: “Better Than You Bay-Bay” MJF & Adam Cole
No. 5: Bullet Club Gold
No. 6: MJF
No. 7: The Acclaimed
No. 8: “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson
No. 9: “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega
No. 10: Blackpool Combat Club