CM Punk Still Top Individual AEW Merchandise-Mover

CM Punk is still “The Best in the World” when it comes to moving pro wrestling merchandise outside of WWE.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics is reporting that the AEW brand itself is the merchandise mover for the company in the month of September 2023.

Featured below, in order, are the top ten merchandise movers for AEW over the past 30 days.

Top AEW Merchandise Sellers For September 2023

No. 1: AEW

No. 2: CM Punk

No. 3: “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy

No. 4: “Better Than You Bay-Bay” MJF & Adam Cole

No. 5: Bullet Club Gold

No. 6: MJF

No. 7: The Acclaimed

No. 8: “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson

No. 9: “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega

No. 10: Blackpool Combat Club