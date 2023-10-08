Cena on the SAG-AFTRA strike, Ryan Nemeth calls out website for fabricating Dolph Ziggler interview

– John Cena at the press conference says that if the SAG-AFTRA strike ends he would be called away from WWE.

“I’ve made it perfectly clear you can’t do both.” He says he would be putting people in the movie business out of work if he were to get hurt trying to do both.

“This isn’t the last one but the last one is on the horizon.”

– Ryan Nemeth calls out Sportskeeda for completely fabricating an entire interview with his brother Nick (Dolph Ziggler)