WWE Reveals Sold Out Attendance Figure For Fastlane 2023

Tonight’s WWE premium live event is taking place in front of a packed house.

In fact, the house is sold out.

Kayla Braxton announced during the WWE Fastlane 2023 Kickoff Show that tonight’s premium live event at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana is sold out.

Braxton, who was joined by Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg, Booker T and Wade Barrett on the official pre-show for WWE Fastlane 2023, announced a sold out attendance of 14,520 for tonight’s show.

