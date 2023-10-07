WWE Fastlane Results 10/7/23

The road to WWE Fastlane 2023 is in the rear-view mirror.

The time has arrived!

WWE Fastlane 2023 goes down tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana starting at 7/6c with the official Kickoff Show pre-show. This will lead into the premium live event at 8/7c, running until 11:30/10:30c.

On tap for tonight’s show is John Cena & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships, IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits.

Featured below are complete WWE Fastlane 2023 results from Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the WWE Network on Peacock from 7-11:30pm EST.

WWE FASTLANE RESULTS (10/7/2023)

We hear the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature narrated by John Cena gets us started. We then shoot inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse where we shoot to the pre-show panel consisting of Kayla Braxton, Jackie Redmond, Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg.

After they make fun of Braxton’s “house shoes” they run down the lineup for tonight’s PLE. We then shoot into our first of many pre-show video packages telling the stories leading up to tonight’s matches. First up, we see the road to the Women’s title bout between Charlotte Flair, Asuka and reigning champion IYO SKY.

They give their predictions for the bout, with two of the three picking Charlotte to capture the title and the third picking IYO to retain. The talk then shifts to the LWO bout with Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and their mystery partner taking on Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits. The pre-match package for this one airs.

Now we shoot backstage live where we see Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar talking. Santos asks Rey if “he is coming through.” He says he’s fine if they’re going it alone tonight. Rey says he’s read the text but hasn’t responded yet. He tells Santos to trust him. We shoot back to the panelists.

Barrett picks Lashley and the Profits. Booker has the same prediction. Rosenberg goes with the LWO. The girls for some reason don’t get a vote. Ouch. After a quick break, we see a shot of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is quickly filling up for what will be a sold out show tonight.

Backstage, Byron Saxton is standing by with Paul Heyman. “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline talk about John Cena and LA Knight teaming up to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa tonight. He explains how Cena and Knight aren’t a real team. He calls tonight an easy victory for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Saxton asks what happens if they lose. Heyman flips out.

Saxton sends it back to Braxton, who sets up the next pre-match video package, which tells the story leading up to tonight’s Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship showdown between The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor & Damian Priest and the make-shift team of “Main Event” Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

We return and the panelists weigh in on the bout and give their picks. Barrett goes with The Judgment Day. Booker picks the same. Rosenberg predicts The Judgment Day as well for the first unanimous pick of the night from the pre-show panelists thus far. We then head to another commercial break.