WWE executive reportedly leaving the company

It was reported on Friday morning by Twitter account @WrestleVotes that WWE Executive Vice President Suzette Ramirez-Carr, who was Chief Human Resources Officer and reported directly to Vince McMahon, informed the company that she is stepping down from her role.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com also noted the following…

“WWE’s EVP of Human Resources, Suzette Ramirez-Carr will be leaving the company on November 3, according to an all staff email from WWE President Nick Khan. HR was probably one of the more obvious areas for overlap with Endeavor’s services following the TKO merger.”