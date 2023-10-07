Shane McMahon’s Son Appears On-Camera At WWE Fastlane

Shane-O-Mac’s son was among the 14,592 fans in the sold out Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

The son of Shane McMahon, Declan McMahon, was in the crowd and shown in a cameo appearance on-camera at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Declan was acknowledged by Michael Cole and Corey Graves prior to the Last Man Standing main event between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Check out a photo of Declan McMahon and other members of the Indiana Hoosiers football team via the tweet embedded below courtesy of Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone.