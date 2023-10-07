RVD Reflects On Teaming With HOOK On AEW Collision

Rob Van Dam has some nice things to say about one of AEW’s youngest rising stars.

The Whole F’n Show spoke about FTW Champion HOOK on the latest edition of his One Of A Kind podcast. Van Dam reflects on working with the Handsome Devil, who is the son of his old ECW rival Taz, at the September 23rd edition of AEW Collision.

Of course it was awesome, that’s part of being RVD and connecting with the crowd and being a hometown hero. It was fun, the guys were really cool that we worked with. Hook, really cool dude, good energy. I heard a bunch of times that day, after I heard it the first time, that Taz and I teamed in that same building twenty five years earlier, so a full circle moment for the Taz family and RVD I guess. Pretty cool.

Van Dam and HOOK were victorious on Collision, RVD’s first victory under the AEW banner. You can check out the full episode of One Of A Kind below.