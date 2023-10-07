Possible spoiler regarding the identity of the LWO’s mystery partner at WWE Fastlane

The Latino World Order is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at the 2023 WWE Fastlane PLE. As seen during the October 6th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, there was an angle where Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were taken out of action by the Profits. In a backstage segment, Rey Mysterio told Santos Escobar that he was going to make a phone call for a potential new partner.

In regards to the identity of the mystery partner, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…

“PWInsider.com is told by WWE sources that the angle was specifically done to bring Carlito back as the company has been waiting for a storyline entrance for him after signing him to a new deal over the summer.”