Pat McAfee Appears At WWE Fastlane

Pat McAfee is in the house!

The former WWE commentator, ESPN College GameDay personality and host of The Pat McAfee Show podcast made a surprise appearance at the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event on Saturday night.

McAfee, who also appeared in the cold open package for the show, came out to introduce John Cena for his match alongside LA Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

He would then settle in alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves on special guest commentary for the bout.

During his appearance, Pat McAfee cut a promo asking Indianapolis, IN. if they want WWE to bring a WrestleMania to the city in the future.

Check out footage of Pat McAfee’s appearance from WWE Fastlane 2023 below.