Notes on Kofi Kingston, Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, and Mariah May

Oct 7, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Jade Cargill has been spotted in Indianapolis, the site of tonight’s WWE “FastLane” Premium Live Event.

Kofi Kingston (via The Messenger):

“I’m trying to get the WWE to go to Ghana, West Africa. I know we had a tryout in Nigeria, so, we’re getting close. I think it’s just a matter of time before we do.”

– It’s being reported that Mariah May is expected to make her AEW debut very soon.

Thunder Rosa is now expected back very shortly, according to Dave Meltzer.

