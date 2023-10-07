John Cena gives his thoughts on LA Knight’s rise in popularity

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, John Cena commented on endorsing LA Knight at the 2023 Payback PLE…

“It felt great, only because it reminds me of when I started to gain a little bit of notoriety and relevance in the WWE. LA Knight and my story run a little bit of parallel. He kind of just refused to give up, never give up and has done it his own way, even in a lot of times being an underdog and being forgotten by people in the the bowels of the arena, but not forgotten by people in the arena cheering him on. And I think what he’s done is incredible. We worked so hard to get where we’re at, and this is a job that shouldn’t exist. I sit in a director’s type chair in wristbands and t-shirts, ball cap. This shouldn’t be a thing. So when you get a level of consistency and you get to a certain level of relevancy, you don’t want it ever to go away. And I totally respect that.”

Cena also said the following about Knight’s rise in popularity with WWE fans during 2023…

“I could waste all your time talking about how I love WWE because of moments like this. No one knows what’s going to happen next and no one can control the narrative. And a lot of times, the audience can tell if they’re trying to be controlled or pushed in a certain direction and they rebel against it. And I think that’s wonderful because, as performers, it allows us to listen to the most important superstar out there, and that’s the WWE Universe.” (quotes: WrestlingNews.co)