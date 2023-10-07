IMPACT Bound For Glory Expected To Sell Out

IMPACT Wrestling has announced on social media that its October 21st Bound For Glory pay-per-view is very close to selling out, but that there are still tickets available for the October 22nd Bound For Glory fallout television taping. Both events take place at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago! #BoundForGlory has LIMITED tickets available and will sell-out! Tickets remain for BFG Fallout featuring the first ever meeting of @Walking_Weapon and @WillOspreay as well as our first ever Lucha Libre Celebration – Tickets and information at https://t.co/bQfDZGst09 pic.twitter.com/trhqTfTdJF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 6, 2023