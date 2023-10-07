IMPACT Bound For Glory Expected To Sell Out

Oct 7, 2023 - by James Walsh

IMPACT Wrestling has announced on social media that its October 21st Bound For Glory pay-per-view is very close to selling out, but that there are still tickets available for the October 22nd Bound For Glory fallout television taping. Both events take place at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

