Fastlane 2023 live on Peacock and WWE Network tonight

Live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, WWE presents Fastlane 2023 on Peacock and WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura in a last man standing match for the WWE World Heavyweight title; John Cena and LA Knight vs Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa; IYO SKY vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s title; Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and a mystery partner vs Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match; and Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles.

The Fastlane Kickoff show starts at 7PM ET on WWE.com, WWE Network, Peacock and WWE social platforms, including YouTube and Facebook. The premium live event then starts at 8PM ET.