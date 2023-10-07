AEW Collision to air an hour earlier tonight

Tonight’s Collision will be airing an hour earlier than usual in a bid to avoid another disastrous number against the WWE Fastlane premium live event.

Collision has suffered big time when going head-to-head against WWE PLEs since it started in June and took its biggest loss this past week against NXT No Mercy.

Collision tonight starts at 7PM ET which gives them an hour advantage versus Fastlane which kicks off at 8PM on Peacock and WWE Network.

Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland will be on the show tonight to respond to Christian Cage after on Wednesday he told him to go f*ck himself after Copeland proposed to reunite their tag team.