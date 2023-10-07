10/6/23 WWE Smackdown Viewership

– TV Series Finale has the overnight preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show was the go-home episode before this weekend’s WWE Fastlane event, with appearances by John Cena and Raw Superstar Cody Rhodes.

Last night’s show averaged 2.20 million viewers. Viewership increased slightly from the preliminary audience for last week’s show, which averaged 2.155 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 2.227 million.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown averaged 0.60 rating. The rating was up compared to the overnight number for last week, which was a 0.53 rating. The final rating for last week’s show was 0.60. SmackDown was No. 1 in the key demos for primetime network programming.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)