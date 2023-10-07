10/5/23 Impact Wrestling Viewership
The episode of Impact Wrestling that aired this week on Thursday, October 5th, attracted 110,000 overnight viewers, showing a decline from the previous week’s 126,000 viewers. This is approximately a 12.7% decrease.
In terms of the demographic rating, it registered a 0.01, down from the 0.03 recorded in the previous week.
Here are the recent trends in IMPACT Wrestling viewership and ratings, going back to the start of the year:
Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Audience 18-49 Demo
10/5/23 110,000 0.01
09/28/23 126,000 0.03
09/21/23 106,000 0.01
09/14/23 107,000 0.01
09/7/23 114,000 0.00
08/31/23 134,000 0.02
08/24/23 99,000 0.01
08/17/23 117,000 0.02
08/10/23 120,000 0.02
08/3/23 98,000 0.01
07/27/23 153,000 0.02
07/20/23 111,000 0.03
07/13/23 102,000 0.02
07/6/23 121,000 0.02
06/29/23 149,000 0.02
06/22/23 110,000 0.01
06/15/23 68,000 0.02
06/08/23 137,000 0.02
06/01/23 126,000 0.03
05/25/23 96,000 0.01
05/18/23 n/a n/a
05/11/23 115,000 0.02
05/04/23 n/a n/a
04/27/23 n/a n/a
04/20/23 133,000 0.03
04/13/23 115,000 0.02
04/06/23 117,000 0.02
03/30/23 104,000 0.02
03/23/23 113,000 0.03
03/16/23 94,000 0.03
03/09/23 85,000 0.01
03/02/23 95,000 0.01
02/23/2003 87,000 0.01
02/16/2023 92,000 0.02
02/09/23 81,000 0.01
02/02/23 95,000 0.01
01/26/23 93,000 0.02
01/19/23 115,000 0.02
01/12/23 81,000 0.01
01/05/23 N/A N/A
Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid
