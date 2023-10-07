10/5/23 Impact Wrestling Viewership

The episode of Impact Wrestling that aired this week on Thursday, October 5th, attracted 110,000 overnight viewers, showing a decline from the previous week’s 126,000 viewers. This is approximately a 12.7% decrease.

In terms of the demographic rating, it registered a 0.01, down from the 0.03 recorded in the previous week.

Here are the recent trends in IMPACT Wrestling viewership and ratings, going back to the start of the year:

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Audience 18-49 Demo

10/5/23 110,000 0.01

09/28/23 126,000 0.03

09/21/23 106,000 0.01

09/14/23 107,000 0.01

09/7/23 114,000 0.00

08/31/23 134,000 0.02

08/24/23 99,000 0.01

08/17/23 117,000 0.02

08/10/23 120,000 0.02

08/3/23 98,000 0.01

07/27/23 153,000 0.02

07/20/23 111,000 0.03

07/13/23 102,000 0.02

07/6/23 121,000 0.02

06/29/23 149,000 0.02

06/22/23 110,000 0.01

06/15/23 68,000 0.02

06/08/23 137,000 0.02

06/01/23 126,000 0.03

05/25/23 96,000 0.01

05/18/23 n/a n/a

05/11/23 115,000 0.02

05/04/23 n/a n/a

04/27/23 n/a n/a

04/20/23 133,000 0.03

04/13/23 115,000 0.02

04/06/23 117,000 0.02

03/30/23 104,000 0.02

03/23/23 113,000 0.03

03/16/23 94,000 0.03

03/09/23 85,000 0.01

03/02/23 95,000 0.01

02/23/2003 87,000 0.01

02/16/2023 92,000 0.02

02/09/23 81,000 0.01

02/02/23 95,000 0.01

01/26/23 93,000 0.02

01/19/23 115,000 0.02

01/12/23 81,000 0.01

01/05/23 N/A N/A

