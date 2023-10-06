WWE Teases Undertaker For Next Week’s NXT

It is official!

“The Dead Man” is coming to WWE NXT.

As previously reported here at Rajah.com by our own Jeff Whalen, The Undertaker is expected to turn up at next week’s stacked NXT show, which airs head-to-head against AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

Ahead of the show, WWE has been heavily promoting the appearances by John Cena, Asuka, Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes for the show.

In a new commercial that aired during this week’s WWE Fastlane 2023 go-home episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, the four aforementioned Superstars’ appearances were pushed hard, and the commercial concluded with a tease for The Undertaker’s appearance, as his iconic “gong” from his theme ended the ad.

Make sure to join us here at Gerweck.net every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage.