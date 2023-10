WWE ran an angle tonight on WWE “SmackDown” tonight where Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza were taken out of action before tomorrow’s LWO vs. Street Profits and Bobby Lashley match at the Fastlane PLE

PWInsider.com is told by WWE sources that the angle was specifically done to bring Carlito back, as the company has been waiting for a storyline entrance for him, after signing him to a deal over the summer.