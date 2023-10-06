WWE and CM Punk in talks over potential return

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that both WWE and CM Punk are locked in talks over a potential return of the controversial star.

A few weeks ago while doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, Punk said that he has time on his hands “for the next two months” which lined up exactly with WWE’s return to Chicago for Survivor Series.

Meltzer said that his sources noted that there is no deal completed and those close to CM Punk said that his intention is to return to the company he quit back in 2014.

Punk and WWE had a nasty divorce and WWE even sent his termination papers on his wedding day, something that WWE Chairman at the time Vince McMahon later apologized for.

A few months ago, CM Punk showed up backstage at Raw in Rosemont and talked to a few people including Triple H. He was eventually told to leave the premises after Vince McMahon got wind that Punk was there. Punk was still under an AEW contract at the time.

In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE President Nick Khan didn’t shoot down a return and danced around the question when asked about Punk.

“Listen, we only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here,” Khan told Marc Raimondi. “We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Nick Hausman of House of Wrestling, who is known to have a close relationship with those around CM Punk, also said that a WWE source noted that it is a “safe bet” that Punk will return to the company at the Survivor Series.