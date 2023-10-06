Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV
IMPACT Wrestling produces one of their biggest shows of the year, Bound For Glory, from the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois, on October 21, 2023. Here is the updated card for the pay-per-view event following the conclusion of tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling:
Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander
Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James
Impact X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo
Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC
Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey