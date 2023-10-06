Triple H, Pretty Deadly Return On Next Week’s SmackDown

You can officially pencil in some action for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program, the company made some announcements regarding next week’s show.

As noted, WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns makes his long-awaited return to the show next week for the “season premiere” of SmackDown.

Additionally, WWE has announced The Brawling Brutes duo of Ridge Holland and Butch will be taking on the Pretty Deadly duo of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in tag-team action.

Also appearing on the show next week is Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Make sure to join us here next Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Tulsa, Oklahoma.