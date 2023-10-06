Source: CM Punk intends to return to wrestling

Regarding CM Punk, there is obviously tons of talk regarding him returning to WWE, reports the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Those close to Punk have told us that it is his intention to return and the two sides are in talks. One would expect if such a deal is made that Survivor Series weekend in Chicago would be the time to do the surprise return.

By the way, Dave Meltzer believes that CM Punk signing with AEW, meant more than Edge returning to WWE in 2020

“…there are a ton of new matches Copeland can do. But he was not a game changer when he returned to WWE. It was telling that while he had more longevity and more championships in WWE and was gone for a longer period of time, that CM Punk coming to AEW meant more than Edge returning to WWE.”