Roman Reigns’ Return Announced For Next Week’s SmackDown Season Premiere

“The Tribal Chief” is on his way bac

On the WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. this week, WWE announced Roman Reigns’ return for next week’s show.

The announcement was made during a commercial advertising the WWE Universal Champion for the “season premiere” of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show.

Make sure to join us here every week at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.