Notes on The Undertaker and Sloane Jacobs

– Former NXT Sloane Jacobs is headed to MLW, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports Jacobs, who was released from WWE in November of last year, will be coming to MLW as part of their women’s featherweight division.

Jacobs, who has worked as Notorious Mimi, appeared on AEW Dark in late 2021 and early 2022. She also appeared on the Apple TV+ docuseries centered around the Monster Factory.

– The word around the WWE Performance Center yesterday and today has been that The Undertaker will be in Orlando, Florida next week, including Tuesday when WWE NXT has loaded up a big episode, reports PWInsider. There is no word yet as to whether he will appear on camera.