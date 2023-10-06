Notes on Mercedes Mone, Mark Briscoe, Dax Harwood, and Roman Reigns

– Mercedes Mone is now out of her walking boot. She has still kept her timetable quiet about a return. The expectation is that she would be working with AEW, NJPW and STARDOM, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– According to PWinsider, Mark Briscoe has started in-ring training and ready to make his highly anticipated return. There’s no official date, but will be back soon.

– All Elite Wrestling star Dax Harwood applied to trademark “CMFTR” on October 5th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

– It was confirmed by Dave Meltzer that Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is NOT the match planned for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.