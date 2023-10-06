Matt Hardy on Ron Simmons: “he is under-appreciated”

Matt Hardy, speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, shared his insights on fellow industry veteran, Ron Simmons.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Xtreme Life of Matt Hardy, he stated that while Simmons had a great mind for the business and was psychologically very sound, he’s not sure whether his sense of wrestling fit in today’s era. Hardy said,

“I think so. He’s a very, very basic wrestling mind, but he is under-appreciated. Once again, he’s one of those super athletes, you talk about Rock and his football career, you can’t talk about Ron and not mention his football career too. Ron has a very solid wrestling mind, especially for that era, I would say like late 80’s, early 90’s. I mean if you had Ron put together something in 2023, I don’t know if it would work the same, but during that time, he had a great, solid mind for psychology.”