Jon Moxley comments on his commentary at WrestleDream

Jon Moxley reflects on doing commentary at this past Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream.

The Death Rider has been out of action since he suffered a minor concussion at Dynamite Grand Slam, an injury that forced him to drop the AEW International Championship to Rey Fenix. Moxley was not cleared for the promotion’s WrestleDream pay-per-view, but Tony Khan did have him do commentary for his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members. He spoke about this experience during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

It was pretty fun. It’s actually a lot harder than you think. I remember doing it once or twice in WWE–there’s guys on the headset, counting down, camera shots, video packages, and you don’t want to talk while anyone else is talking. There is a lot of traffic to navigate. Hopefully, I didn’t make the other three guys’ lives more difficult.

Moxley later states that he was not very qualified to be a commentator, but that isn’t too different from other accomplishments he’s had in his career.

I’ve been paid to star in a movie, and I’m not a real actor. I got paid to write a book and I’m not a real writer. I’m barely a real wrestler. So this is another thing that someone paid me to do that I am completely unqualified to do. I don’t know how I keep getting so lucky.