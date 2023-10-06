Foley on Dominik Mysterio, Myron Reed to make his Impact debut

– Impact has announced that Myron Reed will be making his Impact Wrestling debut on the Bound for Glory fallout tapings. They’ve also announced that it will be The Rascalz vs Black Taurus, Laredo Kid and Juventud Guerrera.

– Mick Foley (via Busted Open Radio):

“His natural ability, the little things you can see him doing that he looks like he’s a 10-20 year veteran out there. A lot of his euphemisms and body language.

We’re going to look back, as we do in pro wrestling, in about 10 years from now and you’re going to say Dominik Mysterio is one of the greats in the business.”