Cena, Rhodes, Uso, Judgment Day all on Smackdown tonight before Fastlane

Smackdown tonight is the final stop before Fastlane and some of the big guns are coming to town from Raw as well.

WWE Undisputed Tag Team champions The Judgment Day will be in the house and they will be followed by their challengers Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso as well.

John Cena is also at Smackdown tonight as he continues his two-month run with WWE which is expected to end around Crown Jewel early next month unless it’s extended due to the strike.

Three matches have been announced so far featuring Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs Bayley and IYO SKY, Dragon Lee vs Austin Theory, and Rey Mysterio vs Bobby Lashley.