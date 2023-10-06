Adam Cole says he will undergo two surgeries

ROH Tag Team champion Adam Cole is expected to be on the sidelines for quite a while as he prepares to undergo two surgeries to repair his broken ankle and torn ligaments.

During a Twitch stream yesterday, Cole said that he is expected to be the owner of eight new screws and a plate in his ankle, needed to repair the damage.

“It’s incredibly painful, it’s the most painful injury I’ve ever had,” he said.

Cole suffered the injury at Dynamite: Grand Slam when he jumped from the entrance ramp to go cheer on his tag team partner MJF and landed awkwardly, with Cole calling it a freak injury.

He expressed his disappointment about the time he needs to be away from the ring, especially since his gig with MJF as Better Than You Bay Bay really caught on.

MJF is currently defending the ROH Tag Team titles on his own although that might not go on for very long if Cole is out for several months.