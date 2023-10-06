10/6/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Stockton, California.

—

Match #1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) (w/Isiah Kassidy) vs. Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard (w/Anna Jay)

Parker and Taylor start the match. Taylor applies a headlock and takes Parker down. Beretta tags in and double-teams Parker with Taylor. Garcia tags in, as does Jeff. Jeff delivers a kick to Garcia, and they have a dance-off. Menard delivers a shot to Jeff, and then Matt sends Menard back to the corner. Parker tags in and delivers shots to Jeff in the corner. Menard tags in and does the same. Menard wrenches Jeff’s arm and tags in Garcia. Garcia beats Jeff down in the corner, and then Menard tags in. Menard kicks Jeff in the head and keeps him grounded. Hager tags in and delivers a quick shot before Garcia tags in again. Jeff drops Garcia with a clothesline and tags in Beretta. Beretta and Garcia exchange shots, and then Beretta follows with a series of German suplexes. Garcia delivers a back elbow, but Beretta kicks him in the face. Beretta kicks Garcia in the knee and follows with a thrust kick.

Beretta delivers a Death Valley Driver, and then all eight men get into the ring and brawl. Best Friends and The Hardys take advantage and share a hug in the ring. Beretta moonsaults onto Parker and Menard on the outside, but Hager drops Beretta with a running lariat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Menard is in control of Beretta in the ring. Menard sends Beretta into the corner, and then knocks Jeff and Taylor off the apron. Beretta comes back with a leg lariat to Menard, and then tags in Matt. Matt drops Parker, Menard, Garcia, and Hager with shots, and then delivers a Side Effect to Hager and Garcia. Matt goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Matt drops an elbow to Garcia’s neck and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Parker breaks it up. Garcia and Parker deliver back elbows to Matt in the corner, and then Menard and Parker double-team him down. Hager delivers the Hager Bomb to Matt and Garcia goes for the cover, but Jeff breaks it up. Everyone takes everyone else down with various moves, and then Menard gets knocked into Jay, who crashes into the barricade. Matt drops Garcia with a Twist of Fate, and then Beretta follows with the Strong Zero. Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Best Friends and The Hardys

—

Renee Paquette interviews Eddie Kingston. Kingston says he expects all four guys in the four-way tonight to ball out and he knows he has to defend both of his titles now. Sonjay Dutt, with Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Satnam Singh, interrupts. Dutt says Kingston disrespected Jay Lethal and asks if he is going to defend the ROH World Championship against him. Kingston mocks Jeff, Karen, and Singh, and then says he will defend the title against Lethal when Lethal proves to him that he deserves a shot. Kingston leaves, and then Stokely Hathaway walks up. He says he doesn’t like any of them, but whispers a proposition in Dutt’s ear.

—

A vignette airs for Danhausen, who will be returning from injury soon.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Levi Shapiro and Wise Guy Ruiz

Yuta and Shapiro start the match. Yuta applies a side-headlock with an arm-wrench, and then transitions into an octopus hold. Yuta drops Shapiro down with a front face-lock, but Shapiro gets to the ropes. Shapiro shoves Yuta away, and then delivers a few shots. Yuta comes back with elbow strikes and drops Shapiro down. Yuta delivers an Olympic Slam and tags in Castagnoli. Castagnoli works over Shapiro’s arm, but Shapiro kicks him in the chest. Castagnoli comes right back with a clothesline, and then delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes. Ruiz gets into the ring and kicks Castagnoli in the face, but Yuta drops Ruiz with a kick to the face and stomps him down in the corner. Castagnoli swings Shapiro around, and then Yuta delivers a low dropkick to him mid-swing. Castagnoli dropkicks Ruiz to the outside, and then tags in Yuta. Yuta and Castagnoli connects with the Fastball Special and Yuta gets the pin fall.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

—

After the match, Renee interviews Garcia, Parker, Menard, and Hager. Garcia says he was trying to handle everything by himself while they all checked on Jay, and then Menard says it looked like Garcia was too focused on dancing instead. Parker says they all failed as a family, and now they are all going to take Jay to the doctor as a family. Garcia says Menard doesn’t have to be like that, and then Hager shakes his head and walks away last.

—

Eddie Kingston has joined the commentary team for the next match.

—

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (ROH World Championship) Four-Way Match: Johnny TV (w/Aaron Solo and Harley Cameron) vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Penta shoves Johnny into Komander, who drops him with a thrust kick. Penta drops Dorado with a thrust kick, but Johnny comes back with a leg lariat to Penta. Johnny and Penta exchange arm-drags, but Dorado and Komander come in with dropkicks. Dorado and Komander take Penta and Johnny out with dives through the ropes, and then get back into the ring. They wrestle for a bit, and then Dorado delivers a back-breaker. Dorado runs the ropes, but Solo pulls the ropes down. Johnny kicks Dorado in the face and goes for a dive, but Penta delivers an enzuigiri. Penta drops Komander with a thrust kick and drops Johnny with a diving cross-body. Penta delivers a thrust kick to Johnny, but Johnny comes back with one of his own. Penta drops Johnny with a destroyer and drops Komander with an enzuigiri. Penta sends Dorado to the outside and takes out everyone with a dive. Johnny comes back with a shot to Penta as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Johnny delivers a few kicks to Penta and drops him with a neck-breaker. Johnny delivers a Manhattan Drop to Dorado, and then slams him down and connects with a standing moonsault. Johnny goes for the cover, but Komander breaks it up. Komander delivers shots to Johnny, but Johnny slams him down. Johnny goes for Superstation, but Komander counters out. Johnny puts Komander up top and climbs, but Komander clubs him in the back and knocks him down. Dorado climbs up as well, and then he sends Komander into Johnny, who drops him with a hurricanrana. Penta delivers a thrust kick to Komander, and then Dorado takes Penta to the floor. Dorado drops Penta and Johnny with a moonsault, and then Komander runs the ropes and takes them out with a dive. Komander gets Dorado into the ring and hits a 450 from the ropes and gets the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the ROH World Championship: Komander

—

Ortiz cuts a promo on Mike Santana. Ortiz says they were supposed to talk face-to-face, but Santana said no and went home. Ortiz says Santana is still the same, sad little kid that he has always been on the inside. Ortiz says Santana always runs from the truth and it makes him sick that people look up to him as a role model. Ortiz says he is going to expose Santana, and then says he is going to take the knee that karma didn’t take.

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. Big Bill and Ricky Starks

-ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Komander

-Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Kiera Hogan vs. Toni Storm

-Adam Copeland repsonds to Christian Cage

Announced for next Tuesday’s Dynamite Title Tuesday:

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

-AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley

-#1 Contender’s (AEW TNT Championship) Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

-Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

-Adam Page vs. Jay White

-Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

Shafir and Rose attack Shida and Statlander during their entrance. Rose slams Statlander into the barricade as Shafir gets Shida in the ring. Shafir delivers right hands on the mat as Rose keeps control of Statlander on the outside. Shida comes back with shots of her own, but Shafir delivers a right hand and tags in Rose. Rose clubs Shida in the back and then slams her down. Rose connects with a leg-drop and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shafir tags back in as Rose slams Shida into the corner. Shafir takes Shida down as Rose goes after Statlander again. Rose slams Statlander into the apron as Shida fires back against Shafir. Shida gains control and drops Shafir with an elbow strike. Shida goes for the cover, but Shafir kicks out. Rose gets into the ring and takes Shida down with one shot. Shafir delivers a back suplex and Rose tags in. Rose dropkicks Statlander off the apron and goes after Shida as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida drops Rose and Shafir with a cross-body and tags in Statlander. Statlander delivers shots to Rose and Shafir, and then follows with elbow strikes in the corners. Statlander delivers a roundhouse kick and a scoop slam to Shafir, but Rose comes back and takes Statlander down. Rose goes for the cover, but Statlander kicsk out. Rose goes for a running senton, but Statlander gets her knee up. Statlander delivers a body slam and goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Shafir grabs Statlander’s ankle, and then Rose drops Statlander with a clothesline. Rose goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Shafir tags in and delivers shots to Statlander’s back as Rose holds her in the bear hug. Shafir goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Shafir delivers shots to Statlander, but Statlander counters with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Statlander drops Rose with a roundhouse kick and tags in Shida. Shida dives onto Rose and Shafir on the outside, and then gets Shafir back into the ring. Shida delivers a Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Shafir kicks out. Shida goes up top, but Rose cuts her off. Rose drapes Shida over the top rope, but Statlander grabs Rose and puts her on her shoulders. Shida and Statlander drop Rose with the Doomsday Device, and then Shida delivers an elbow strikes and follows with the Katana. Shida delivers the Nightcap to Shafir and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander