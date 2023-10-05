WWE refutes a Hulk Hogan claim, WWE reportedly had plans for Riddle before release

– Prior to his departure from the company, WrestleVotes says there were significant plans for a Matt Riddle / Drew McIntyre tag team. Various merchandise items were even designed with the team name “McRiddle.”

– WWE reportedly denies Hulk Hogan’s claim that they were discussing a WrestleMania match for Nick, Hogan’s son.

“Shane called me and he sent me a picture from Madison Square Garden. I guess they have a Hall of Fame walk in there. Piper’s boots are in there and some of my stuff is there, so Shane sent me a picture of him standing in front of my stuff saying, ‘Hey old-times. Do you still have one left in you?’ I’m like, ‘Okay, what are you thinking?’ He said, ‘Well, I didn’t know if you had one left in your or maybe a surrogate such as Nick’, my son. We started talking and I said the only way I could do anything was if I was in the middle of the ring and you came to me because I can’t run. I can’t hit the ropes. I have a hard time walking distance. Taking a bump, if I got up, I would have to roll to my left. I can’t roll to my right. The only way I can get up is if I roll to my left to get up for some reason, so it would be a stretch.”

“Nick, who was in Rikishi’s school for a couple years, he was in there with Rusev and all those guys, and I would go out to California and watch him. Nick had it figured out and then he blew both of his shoulders out. I said, ‘I don’t know. There’s a possibility of doing something, whatever the storyline is, whether Nick is a heel and, ‘You destroyed my father’s career so I’m going to destroy your personal life.’ I don’t know. There’s a million ways to do it, but then a couple weeks later, Shane got hurt or something with his quad. (Chris Van Vliet pointed out that it was at WrestleMania). So anyway, that whole idea, I just never heard from them again, so that was pretty much it.”