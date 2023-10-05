Wardlow returns to AEW on Dynamite

Wardlow returned to AEW last night on Dynamite, his first match since the June 17 episode of Collision where he lost the TNT title to Luchasaurus.

Wardlow has been missing in action since then and at the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan said that Wardlow will return at the appropriate time when asked what happened to him.

The former TNT champ took just one minute and two seconds to destroy his opponent Griff Garrison, with the referee stopping the match and awarding the win to Wardlow.

It was never disclosed why Wardlow was kept off television for over three months.